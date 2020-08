Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Have Set Their Wedding Date!

The Dish fam wants to shout out our friends Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr!The duo has set a wedding date and we can't wait for #theodomslastdance.

Grab the tissues and tune in to hear what they wrote for each other on their separate Instagram posts, announcing the good news.

Plus, find out if Gary With Da Tea scored an invite.