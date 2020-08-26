Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

Franklin county cruised to a perfect record in the regular season.

Just how dominant was that team?

They only had two games decided by one score.

Then came the playoffs..

And a disappointing loss in the second round to central high school.

The flyers bring back plenty of experience from c1 3 that 10-and-oh regular season team in 2019..

But this is still very much a young group coming into this season.

Headlining the flyers offense is quarterback nick c1 3 broyles..

Who's passed for over five thousand yards in his career..

As well as last year's leading receiver fred farrier.

As talented as the playmaking positions are..

The flyers believe their greatest strength is in the trenches.

With so much talent back from last year..

The flyers c1 3 are excited about how good they can be this season..

But like last year..

It all comes down to the playoffs.

With the franklin county flyers..

Austin miller..

Abc 36 sports.

