President Trump says Governor Tony Evers has accepted federal assistance over Kenosha unrest

The assistance comes as protests continue in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that Governor Tony Evers has accepted federal assistance in Kenosha.

GOVERNOR TONY EVERS...ORGINALLY TURNED DOWN AN OFFERFROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO SENDADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE TOKENOSHA... NOW A DAY LATER HEHAS AGREED.

THE PRESIDENT...TWEETING TODAY "WE WILL NOTSTAND FOR LOOTING, ARSON,VIOLENCE, AND LAWLESSNESS ONAMERICAN STREETS.

MY TEAM JUSTGOT OFF THE PHONE WITHGOVERNOR EVERS WHO AGREED TOACCEPT FEDERAL ASSISTANCE(PORTLAND SHOULD DO THESAME!).

...TODAY, I WILL BESENDING FEDERAL LAWENFORCEMENT AND THE NATIONALGUARD TO KENOSHA, WI TORESTORE LAW AND ORDER!."THERE WERE HUNDREDS OF POLICE,DEPUTIES AND NATIONAL GUARDTROOPS ON THE STREETS OFKENOSHA LAST NIGHT.

EVEN MOREWILL BE IN PLACE TONIGHT.LAUREN LINDER JOINS US LIVEWITH THAT...WE'RE NOW LEARNING FROM THEWHITE HOUSE - SEVERAL THOUSANDNATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS ARE ONTHEIR WAY HERE TO KENOSHA TOASSIST LAW ENFORCEMENT WITHTHE UNREST IN THE CITY..

THEGOVERNOR IS ALSO INCREASINGTHE STATE PRESENCE TO 500GUARD MEMBERS..FOR THE THIRD NIGHT IN A ROW -PEACEFUL PROTESTS TURNEDVIOLENT IN THE CITY..

KENOSHACOUNTY SHERIFF DAVID BETH SAYSTHEY HAVE RECEIVED HELP FROMLAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIESACROSS THE STATE AND THE FBI..ATF..

AND US MARSHALS - EVENDNR WARDENS..

AND THE LAST 2NIGHTS THEY'VE ALSO HAD THEASSISTANCE OF THE STATENATIONAL GUARD..

DESPITE ALLOF THIS - UNREST CONTINUEDINTO THE NIGHT RESULTING INTHE SHOOTING DEATHS OF 2PEOPLE..

BY HAVING MOREFEDERAL RESOURCES OUT HERETHEY HOPE THEY CAN CURB THEPROTECT THE COMMUNITY AND THEBUSINESSES IN THE CITY..KENOSHA'S POLICE CHIEF SAYSWHILE HE SUPPORTS PEACEFULPROTESTS - HE CANNOT SUPPORTTHE VIOLENCE..13:53:56 when the line crossesfrom stating one's opinions totaking violent actions andhurting people, damagingproperty and generally unrulybehavior that must stop.

Notonly is it bad for thecommunity, it detracts fromthe message.

13:54:12ON TUESDAY CITY WORKERSINSTALLED THIS FENCE AROUNDGOVERNMENT BUILDINGS TOPROTECT THE PROPERTY AND THEINMATES IN THE JAIL..

- BUTTHE CROWDS STILL TRIED TOKNOCK IT DOWN..

IN THE LAST 2HOURS WE'VE SEEN CITY WORKERSREENFORCING IT TO PREPARE FORANY POTENTIAL VIOLENCETONIGHT..

LIVE IN KENOSHA..LAUREN LINDER TMJ4 NEWS..