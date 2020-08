U.S. health officials sparked criticism and confusion after posting guidelines on coronavirus testing from the White House task force that run counter to what scientists say is necessary to control the pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources CDC Posts Relaxed COVID-19 Testing Guidelines From White House; Dr. Sara Cody Calls Changes 'Bizarre'



U.S. health officials sparked criticism and confusion after posting guidelines on coronavirus testing from the White House task force that run counter to what scientists say is necessary to control the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 06:59 Published 2 hours ago CDC Issues New Recommendations On COVID-19 Testing



WCCO 4 News at 5:00 p.mMedical experts are expressing concerns over new CDC guidelines that will lead to reduced COVID-19 testing, Bill Hudson explains ().WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:06 Published 3 hours ago Poll: Few Voters Voting By Mail



Poll: Few Voters Voting By Mail Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 11 hours ago