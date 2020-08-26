CDC Posts Relaxed COVID-19 Testing Guidelines From White House; Dr. Sara Cody Calls Changes 'Bizarre'
U.S. health officials sparked criticism and confusion after posting guidelines on coronavirus testing from the White House task force that run counter to what scientists say is necessary to control the pandemic.
Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody and Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstershieb comment.
