CDC Posts Relaxed COVID-19 Testing Guidelines From White House; Dr. Sara Cody Calls Changes 'Bizarre' Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 06:59s - Published 3 minutes ago CDC Posts Relaxed COVID-19 Testing Guidelines From White House; Dr. Sara Cody Calls Changes 'Bizarre' U.S. health officials sparked criticism and confusion after posting guidelines on coronavirus testing from the White House task force that run counter to what scientists say is necessary to control the pandemic. Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody and Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstershieb comment. (8/26/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources CDC Updates testing recommendations



Cempa Community Care supports CDC changes to testing guidelines. Now they don't advise that low risk people without symptoms should be tested. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 30 minutes ago CDC Issues New Recommendations On COVID-19 Testing



WCCO 4 News at 5:00 p.mMedical experts are expressing concerns over new CDC guidelines that will lead to reduced COVID-19 testing, Bill Hudson explains ().WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:06 Published 39 minutes ago CDC Releases New COVID-19 Testing Guidelines



The new guidelines raise the bar on who should get tested, advising that some people without symptoms probably don't need it -- even if they've been in close contact with an infected person. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23 Published 55 minutes ago

