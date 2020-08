Local BLM groups discuss Monday's protest in Kenosha

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:53s - Published 9 minutes ago

WAS SPENT CLEANINGUP AFTER LASTNIGHT'SDESTRUCTION.TONIGHT NBC26'SERIC CREST SPOKEWITH LEADERS FROMTWO BLACK LIVESMATTER GROUPS.THE PROTESTS INKENOSHA STARTEDPEACEFUL ONMONDAY EVENING...BUT BY NIGHTS' FALL...IT TURNED VIOLENT..."IT WAS LIKE RAWEMOTION, RAWPASSION, RAW RAGE."AARON BAILEY THECHAIRMAN OF OF BLMGROUP LAKESHOREUNITED VISIONARIES...AND A MANITOWOCALDERMAN WASTHERE ON MONDAY...TO BE APART OF APEACEFUL PROTEST...AND TO BEARWITNESS..."YOU SEE THE KIDSJUST RIDING AROUNDJUST LOOKING TOCAUSE TROUBLE WHOHAD NO RHYME ORREASON.

I MEANTHERE WAS A LOT OFPEOPLE WHO CAMEFROM DIFFERENTPLACES."ONCE THE BURNINGOF BUSINESSES ANDCARS STARTED TOBECOME APPAREN TOTHOSE PROTESTINGIN THE STREETS... THEINITIAL INTENTION OFWHAT MANY WERETHERE TO DO... WASLOST IN THEIMAGES...."WE JUST WANTED TOSHOW UP INSOLIDARITY WITH OURBROTHERS ANDSISTERSTHROUGHOUT THESTATE AND LET THEMKNOW WE SUPPORTTHEM."ABBY AND DEJAHNAEOF THE BLACK LIVESUNITED MOVEMENTFROM GREEN BAY...BOTH FELTCOMPELLED TO MAKETHE TRIP TOKENOSHA...."WE KEEP DOINDWHAT WE'RE DOING,WE KEEPPROTESTING ANDMARCHING BECAUSETHINGS NEED TOCHANGE."WHILE THE DAMAGE...AND DESTRUCTIONWILL MAKE THEHEADLINES... MANYBLM GROUPS HOPETHE PUBLIC WILLFULLY REALIZE....THAT MANY WENT TOKENOSHA... FORCHANGE... ANDJUSTICE...."NOBODY DIED ANDTHEY WERE ABLE TOCONTROL THECROWD.... BUT YOUMEAN TO TELL MEPOLICE OFFICERSCAN'T DEAL WITH AFLEEING SUSPECTWITHOUT SHOOTINGHIM IN HIS BACK.""THAT'S WHY PEOPLEARE PROTESTINGTHAT'S WHY PEOPLEARE HURT AND ANGRYIS BECAUSE WE'RETRYING TO TELL YOUGUYS TO FIX THISPROBLEM."IN KENOSHA ERICCREST NBC26.