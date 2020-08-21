DeKalb and Angola football teams cancel Weeks 2 and 3 games after player tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 58 minutes ago

In the postseason... switching gears to the gridiron..going into the high school football season, the question wasn't ?if?

There would be positive tests among players or coaches, it was only a matter of when..and unfortunately, reality has hit just one week into the season...on wednesday, deklab high school announcing that one of its football players has tested positive for covid-19...the school releasing a statement saying the affected player did participate in last friday's game against angola, and he was also present at practice on saturday..the high school learned of the positive test on tuesday, and now, following guidance from the dekalb county board of health, the entire team must quarantine for the next 14 days..the barons won't be able to play or practice again until at least saturday, september 5th, and they have canceled their next three games against garrett, new haven and east noble..in response to this news, dekalb's week one opponent is also taking action...angola athletics releasing a statement today saying, "?out of abundance of caution and the recommendation of the steuben county heath department our varsity football team who played in the game last friday night against dekalb will be quarantined at home for 14 days."that mean's this friday's game between angola and leo has now been canceled...the hornets will not take the field again until september 11th when they're scheduled to