Bibb County Schools hosts parent training for virtual learning program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bibb County School District wants to make sure parents are ready for virtual learning with online training.

Happening tomorrow: the bibb county school district is offering free online training for parents with students returning to school virtually.

The training will help parents learn how to use "canvas"-- the online program to manage virtual classrooms this school year.

The session will cover homework help, parent portals and virtual testing.

The training