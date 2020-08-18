Katy Perry has given birth
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.
Katy Perry's balancing actKaty Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.
Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voiceKaty Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".
Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & MoreSinger-songwriter Katy Perry reflects on the impact of her record-breaking album 'Teenage Dream' a decade ago. Plus, she discusses her new LP 'Smile', how her pregnancy affected the recording process,..