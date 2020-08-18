Global  
 

Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.


Katy Perry Is Showing Off Her Baby's Nursery In Cute New Video

Katy Perry excitedly gave a sneak peek at her baby nursery ahead of her birth – TooFab Does Taylor...
Orlando Bloom Takes Katy Perry's Dog Nugget for a Walk While Awaiting the Birth of His Daughter

Orlando Bloom is enjoying a little fresh air. The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor carried...
Katy Perry Releases the Song She's Most Excited for Her Daughter to Hear, 'What Makes a Woman' - Listen

Katy Perry is back with another serving of her Smile! The “Smile” singer released a new song from...
perrybenoist

. | #IStandWithMelissa RT @thejitterbug759: Katy Perry is the Queen of Pop and now she’s given birth to Princess Daisy Dove Bloom... the way this works so perfect… 2 minutes ago

mektronik

mektronik RT @AllieRenison: So weird that Katy Perry has given birth but Orlando Bloom is trending because of it 5 minutes ago

AllieRenison

Allie Renison So weird that Katy Perry has given birth but Orlando Bloom is trending because of it 6 minutes ago

itsrenatak

Renata Katy Perry’s new album is released on Friday and Katy Perry has given birth to a beautiful baby Girl called Daisy. 11 minutes ago

katysmileperri

DAISIES🌼🌼 RT @thejitterbug759: Katy Perry has given birth to Daisy Dove Bloom. She is now the first woman to give birth to a baby and then give birth… 27 minutes ago

kupaleon

Six God RT @AnthoniaOrji: Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom: Cue the fireworks because Katy Perry has officially give… 34 minutes ago

perrybenoist

. | #IStandWithMelissa RT @aotdts: katy perry in 2012: a baby can't have a baby, and I'm still a baby. now 8 years later... katy perry has given birth to a beaut… 38 minutes ago

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom: Cue the fireworks because Katy Perry has officiall… https://t.co/b8ju30kViS 54 minutes ago


Katy Perry's balancing act [Video]

Katy Perry's balancing act

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice [Video]

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice

Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".

Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & More [Video]

Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & More

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry reflects on the impact of her record-breaking album 'Teenage Dream' a decade ago. Plus, she discusses her new LP 'Smile', how her pregnancy affected the recording process,..

