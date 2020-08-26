Global  
 

Barca fans' support for Messi

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Barca fans' support for Messi

Barca fans' support for Messi

Gary Cotterill reports that a majority of Barcelona fans support Lionel Messi's request to leave the club on a free transfer.


Messi: Second day of Barca fans protests

Messi: Second day of Barca fans protests

Barcelona fans are protesting against the club's hierarchy for a second day after Lionel Messi's request to leave the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:59Published