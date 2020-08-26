Barca fans' support for Messi
Gary Cotterill reports that a majority of Barcelona fans support Lionel Messi's request to leave the club on a free transfer.
ℤℤℤ RT @brfootball: Barca fans gathered outside the Camp Nou to show their support for Leo Messi. https://t.co/aqYQHzRSEU 41 minutes ago
Chiçhi👨💻 RT @ihatemyselfcb: @shorouq1010_ If somehow barca becomes a great team years later .. fans who are licking messi's***and are following hi… 12 hours ago
𝓟𝓮𝓭𝓻𝓲 @shorouq1010_ If somehow barca becomes a great team years later .. fans who are licking messi's***and are followi… https://t.co/pgcUh2UPhH 12 hours ago
Messi: Second day of Barca fans protestsBarcelona fans are protesting against the club's hierarchy for a second day after Lionel Messi's request to leave the club.