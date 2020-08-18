Watch: Humanoid robot ensures Covid preventive measures are followed

Global  
 

Draped in a saree, a humanoid robot, Zafira greets customers at a garment store at Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli.

The robot is equipped with artificial intelligence and keeps tracks of the number of customers entering the store at a time and monitors them to ensure they follow social distancing and wear masks.

Zafira also checks people’s temperatures and even dispenses sanitizer.

"We have developed robots ever since Covid broke out to help frontline workers.

The robot has a complete intelligence system.

It tracks the number of people entering the store at a time and send details to owners via email, daily," said Aashik Rahman, CEO, Zafi Robots.

Zafira is proving to be extremely helpful at the store.

The robot ensures all Covid preventive steps are followed.

Watch the full video for more details.


