Huge sinkhole opens up on road in South Korea after 'water pipe bursts'

Footage shows a large sinkhole that formed after a road collapsed in Guri, South Korea on August 26.

The 10-metre wide hole appeared in front of an apartment block in the city, sparking panic among residents living nearby.

Officials in the Gyeonggi-do province sent an urgent text message instructing all residents to evacuate.

Footage shows how street signs and traffic lights were sucked into the abyss.

The depth of the sinkhole was not known but there were no injuries to people.

The supply of electricity, gas and water was cut off from homes in the area.

Council officials believe that a water pipe burst due to heavy rain the area.

The pressure may have then blasted away the foundations under the road, causing it to collapse.