Homes evacuated after freight train catches fire in Wales

The technology in our pockets can now play a role in tracing the spread ofcoronavirus, with the launch of an app for England and Wales. But how shouldthe app be used, who should use it and will it even work on your smartphone?
Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the English game and has never reached the Premier League. Adam Reed reports.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she is "deeply shocked and saddened" by the tragic killing of a police officer in Croydon overnight.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.