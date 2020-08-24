Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urge fans to donate to UNICEF to celebrate daughter Daisy's birth

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urge fans to donate to UNICEF to celebrate daughter Daisy's birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urge fans to donate to UNICEF to celebrate daughter Daisy's birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom: 'Floating with love'

Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.com


It's a girl for Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom; here's what they named their newborn baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their baby news in early March when the singer cradled her...
DNA - Published

Orlando Bloom Takes Katy Perry's Dog Nugget for a Walk While Awaiting the Birth of His Daughter

Orlando Bloom is enjoying a little fresh air. The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor carried...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

JenniferSo129

Jennifer So RT @enews: BREAKING: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents! The couple just welcomed a baby girl to the world, their first child togethe… 6 seconds ago

LongLiveTSL

@LongLiveTSL RT @billboard: Congratulations Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom! https://t.co/hRGFBsQtxu 14 seconds ago

SandyConTodo

Sandra 👁‍🗨🇻🇪 RT @etnow: Congrats to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on their new bundle of joy! https://t.co/3B0KiEEkIu 21 seconds ago

SweatyPerry

#PreOrderSMILE RT @allontheboard: Congratulations Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the birth of your baby daughter. Welcome to the world Daisy Dove Bloom.… 26 seconds ago

ItsAllAboutKale

PRE ORDER SMILE by Katy Perry RT @MTVUK: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom win the award for best baby name (maybe) ever! 🌷 🌼👼🌸🌹 https://t.co/yNup0p8X5G 27 seconds ago

MY921Regina

My 92.1 Regina Congrats to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!! -@markjohnstonfm https://t.co/ktOuUXdYXP 28 seconds ago

shiallshipper93

Parting Glass✨ᵇˡᵐ✨ RT @smile_perrys: Unicef revealed that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their newborn baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. Congratulations to… 29 seconds ago

aijd17

aijd Congratulations to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. I borrowed a photo from Mr. Orlando Bloom's Instagram.🍼🎉👶… https://t.co/F8sqKk4yoJ 31 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove [Video]

Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is a new mum.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Katy Perry has given birth [Video]

Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Katy Perry's balancing act [Video]

Katy Perry's balancing act

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published