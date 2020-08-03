Global  
 

Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter

Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter

Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter

Miranda Kerr has shared her excitement at ex-husband Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy as he has welcomed a baby girl with his pop star fiancee Katy Perry.


