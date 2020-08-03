Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter

New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington and Sacha Baron Cohen are among those also taking part in the protest, which is slated to take place on Wednesday.
Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday. Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter. The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand. Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".