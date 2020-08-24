Global  
 

Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Katy Perry is a new mum.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child Daisy Dove Bloom

 The couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom.
BBC News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom: 'Floating with love'

 Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months:  ​​​​​​​Daisy Dove..
USATODAY.com
Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice [Video]

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice

Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Katy Perry has given birth [Video]

Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Katy Perry's balancing act [Video]

Katy Perry's balancing act

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
