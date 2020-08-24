Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".

Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months: ​​​​​​​Daisy Dove..

The couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom.

CNN Philippines US singer Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, her partner Orlando Bloom confirmed on… https://t.co/cv95s8luz7 3 minutes ago

katyperry_eyes👁💧 RT @etnow : Congrats to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on their new bundle of joy! https://t.co/3B0KiEEkIu 29 seconds ago

Luis Enrique ✈ RT @cnnphilippines : US singer Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, her partner Orlando Bloom confirmed on Inst… 21 seconds ago

Taty Waldorf 🇧🇷I'm TwiHard🍎 RT @enews : BREAKING: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents! The couple just welcomed a baby girl to the world, their first child togethe… 20 seconds ago