Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series lead

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series lead

Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning took the series lead after blowing out the Boston Bruins 7-1 in Game 3.


Game 2: Lightning even series after beating Bruins in overtime [Video]

Game 2: Lightning even series after beating Bruins in overtime

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to even the series against the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Bruins. Story: https://bit.ly/34zJ78r

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:35Published
Jaroslav Halak stops 35 shots, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning in Game One [Video]

Jaroslav Halak stops 35 shots, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning in Game One

Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots as the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Sunday night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:21Published

NHL conducts 'moment of reflection' for Jacob Blake before Lightning crush Bruins

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning thumped the Boston Bruins 7-1...
CBC.ca - Published

Preview: Lightning try to bounce back in Game 2 against Bruins

Preview: Lightning try to bounce back in Game 2 against Bruins The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to even up their series against the Boston Bruins in Game 2...
FOX Sports - Published

Ondrej Palat scores in OT, Lightning take Game 2 to even series with Bruins

Ondrej Palat scores in OT, Lightning take Game 2 to even series with Bruins Ondrej Palat scored less than five minutes into OT for the Lightning, who beat the Boston Bruins 4-3...
FOX Sports - Published


Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 08/25/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights [Video]

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 08/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published