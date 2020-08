Rapid COVID-19 Test Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA



Abbott's Ag Card, rapid COVID-19 test received emergency-use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:25 Published 2 hours ago

Convalescent Plasma Helped Doctor Who Was In A Coma & On Ventilator Beat Coronavirus



CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Dr. Vladimir Laroche for his perspective following the FDA's “emergency use authorization” for convalescent plasma. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:26 Published 3 days ago