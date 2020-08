MEMA prepares for Hurricane Laura Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 04:16s - Published 14 minutes ago MEMA prepares for Hurricane Laura Mississippi will likely avoid a direct hit from Hurricane Laura, but that doesn’t mean residents here won’t feel the effects of the storm. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MAY COME THAT’S RIGHT KEEGAN ANDMEGAN THE SITUATION WITH LAURACOULD HAVE BEEN MUCH MUCH WORSE,BUT EVEN WITH THE STORM TRACKINGWELL TO THE SOUTHWEST OF US THECITY OF JACKSON STILL PREPARINGFOR EVEN A GLANCING BLOW FROMTHE STORM.YES, I’M GOING TO GET SOMESANDBAGS AND MAKE SURE THAT THEWATER DOESN’T COME IN MY BACKDOOR.YEAH, ELIZABETH DO IT LOADING UPON SANDBAGS AS HURRICANE LAURABEARS DOWN ON THE GULF COAST.I’M PREPARED TO DO 20.WE’LL SEE WE’LL SAY IT DOESN’TLOOK THAT HARD.SO I’M SURE IT WON’T TAKE LONGTHERE ARE TONS OF SAND AND BAGSAVAILABLE FOR JACKSON RESIDENTSAT THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKSFACILITY ON MICHAEL AVALONDRIVE.JUST ONE OF MANY WAYS OFFICIALS.ARE GETTING READY FOR THISSTORM.WE REALLY JUST ME TRYING TOMONITOR THE WEATHER DEPENDENTTRYING TO ALLOCATE RESOURCES ANDTHEN JUST ANY OTHER AREAS WITHINTHE CITY THAT WE KNOW THAT WEHAVE ISSUES IVO TRUCKS HAVE BEENTRYING TO REMOVE DEBRIS FROMSTORM DRAINS THE CITY OF JACKSONHAD THOSE VAC TRUCKS IN PLACESLIKE BEECHWOOD COURT A PLACETHAT WAS HARD HIT BY FLOODINGFROM HEAVY RAINS EARLIER THISYEAR.EVEN THOUGH LAURA IS EXPECTED TOROAR ASHORE ALONG THE SOUTHWESTLOUISIANA GULF COAST CITYENGINEER.CHARLES WILLIAMS SAYS THEY’REWATCHING OUT FOR THE STORM TOIMPACT US HERE POTENTIALLY INTWO WAYS FLOODING THAT COULDOCCUR WHEN THE RIVER RISES ORFLASH FLOODING CHRIS WOULD ALLIS ALSO MAKING PREPS AT HISHOME, WHICH HE SAYS IS IN AFLOOD ZONE.HE SAYS PEOPLE NEED TO BECONCERNED AND PREPARED FOR MORETHAN JUST HURRICANE LAURA COVIDGOING AND HURRICANE AND YOUKNOW, YOU GOT IT.FLU SEASON COMING UP WITH ALLTHAT WATER AND IF IT’S SPLITTINGYOUR HOUSE KEY SPLIT OUT THEBACTERIA ARE GOING ON WHAT ALLSAYS HE WILL BE READY FOR THECOMING DAYS.THIS AIN’T MY FIRST RODEO.AMY ABOUT TEN TO TWELVE TIMESGOING THROUGH A FLOOD.NOW ONE OTHER CONCERN CITYLEADERS ARE TALKING ABOUT ARETHE VIADUCTS HERE IN THE CITY.THEY’RE REMINDING PEOPLE TO STAYAWAY FROM THE ONES ON ONMONUMENT AND GALLATIN STREET.THE CHARLES WILLIAMS SAYS THATTHERE WILL BE BARRICADES INTHOSE AREAS PREVENTING DRIVERSFROM DRIVING THROUGH AND GETTINGCAUGHT IN THOSE WATERSUNDERNEATH THOSE BRIDGES ALWAYSIMPORTANT TO REMEMBER WHENEVERTHERE IS HEAVY RAIN TURN AROUNDAND DON’T DROWN PORTING LIVEFROM CITY HALL TONIGHT, TROYJOHNSON.16 WAPT NEWS AT TEN SEARCH ANDRESCUE CREWS FROM MISSISSIPPIARE IN LOUISIANA TONIGHT READYTO HELP IN HURRICANE.LAURA’S AFTERMATH EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT LEADERS, SAY ALTHOUGHCENTRAL MISSISSIPPI IS NOTEXPECTING A DIRECT HIT.WE’RE STILL AT RISK FOR SOMEPOTENTIALLY DANGEROUSSITUATIONS.MISSISSIPPI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTDIRECTOR GREG MICHELLE SAYS NOWIS NOT THE TIME TO LET YOURGUARD DOWN HURRICANE.LAURA STILL POSES A THREAT FROMMISSISSIPPI AND THE JACKSONMETRO AREA.LEADERS ARE HERE AS WELL TOASSIST WITH EVACUATION ANDSHELTER SUPPORT.I CANNOT EMPHASIZE ENOUGH FORTHE FOLKS IN MISSISSIPPI TO PAYATTENTION TO THE WEATHER.IT IS NOT OVER FOR US JUSTBECAUSE THIS STORM HAS MOVED TOOUR WEST AND MAKING LANDFALLWHERE IT IS.WE WILL HAVE EFFECTS AND STATEOF MISSISSIPPI.IT’S NOT A LANDFALL TOMISSISSIPPI, BUT THERE WILL BEEFFECTS FROM THIS TOP THISHURRICANE THIS MAJOR HURRICANE.MICHELLE SAYS THE PATH OF LAURAIS ALARMING FOR MISSISSIPPIBECAUSE IT’S EERILY SIMILAR TORITA IN 2005 RITA MADE LANDFALLIN LOUISIANA AS A CATEGORY 3HURRICANE AND CAUSED SPIN UPTORNADOES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPITHAT STORM RITA FOLLOWED BEERNEARLY THIS VERY SAME STORMTRACK AND WE EXPERIENCED ONE OFTHE LARGEST TORNADIC OUTBREAKSTHAT WE HAD ON THAT DAYEMERGENCY CREWS FROM MISSISSIPPIARE STAGING IN LOUISIANA TONIGHTREADY TO HELP OUR NEIGHBORINGSTATE THAT INCLUDES A SEARCH ANDRESCUE CREW AND CANINE SUPPORTEDTEAMS.THE STATE ALSO BE DEPLOYINGHEAVY-LIFT DAVEY.SHOULDN’T SUPPORT FROM THEMISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD OURHEARTS GO OUT TO THE FOLKS INLOUISIANA AND TEXAS THAT AREAFFECTED BY THE STORM TRACK.AND MEMA DIRECTOR GREG, MICHELLESAYS THE SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAMFROM MISSISSIPPI IS RIDING OUTTHE STORM IN BATON ROUGETONIGHT.THEY WILL BE DEPLOYED BYLOUISIANA AUTHORITI





