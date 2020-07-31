The MTV VMA's 2020 will sure be different
From Gaga domination to outdoor performances, here's everything you can expect from Monday's MTV Video Music Awards 2020.
6 VMA fights that fans will never forgetThe VMAs are known for artists butting heads. But which feuds are the biggest in MTV history?
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Lead Nominations for 2020 Video Music AwardsAriana Grande and Lady Gaga Lead Nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards The nominations for MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards are in. The two artists received the most VMA nominations with nine each...
BTS land three MTV VMA nominationsThe nominations for this year's MTV VMA's were recently announced: and BTS have been nominated for not just one, but THREE awards.