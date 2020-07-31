Daily Punch - Anushka-Virat expecting baby, Rhea's brother Showik interrogated by CBI

Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy



Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.

