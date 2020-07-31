Daily Punch - Anushka-Virat expecting baby, Rhea's brother Showik interrogated by CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke on what if CBI takes Rhea Chakraborty in custody. Singh said whole exercise would be counter-productive if CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence. "CBI is doing its job well and no one should find faults in it. However, if CBI takes Rhea into custody without hard evidence, she might gets bail. If Rhea gets bail, the entire exercise would be counter-productive. Rhea Chakraborty is tying herself in knots. Rhea didn't inform Sushant's family if the actor was facing mental issue," Vikas Singh said. On Wednesday, Singh said it is a serious matter if the 'drug issue' is true. He had added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the case. On July 31, ED had registered a case in connection with the late actor's death. This came after an FIR filed against Rhea by Sushant's father KK Singh. On August 19, SC had asked CBI to investigate the death case. The top court also held the FIR registered in Patna legitimate. CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are ready to welcome their first child in January 2021. Virat Kohli announced the news in a tweet. He wrote, 'And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'. The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. On the other side, Anushka also took to Twitter and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck. Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his. BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase. Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions trophy (2013). Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty was summoned by Enforcement Directorate on August 27. Mumbai Police constable escorted Rhea's father, wading through media personnel. Today, Sushant Rajput's father accused Rhea of killing the actor.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arranged smartphones for students in Haryana’s Panchkula. Students were not able to attend online classes due to poor network and unavailability of smartphones. Sonu Sood provided phones to around 20-25% of students of Government Senior Secondary School in Morni, Haryana. Sonu also spoke to students on a video call. Watch the full video for more details.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz. They are carrying out probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandip Shridhar arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz for interrogation. Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj also arrived at DRDO guest house for interrogation. Pithani was questioned for 4th straight day on August 25.
Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on August 07. He is named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case...