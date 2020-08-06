|
Monsta X, NCT 127, Red Velvet, and More K-Pop Stars Take a Friendship Test
Monsta X, NCT 127, Red Velvet, and More K-Pop Stars Take a Friendship Test
GOT7, Day6, Monsta X, Red Velvet, SuperM, and NCT 127 take the ultimate friendship test.
Whether they'e doing trust falls or mirroring each other's dance moves, these K-Pop stars prove that they have unbreakable friendship bonds.
Find out how they met their bandmates and what they love most about each other.
