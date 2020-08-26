New REELZ Documentary Uncovers The Reason Behind Scott Peterson’s ‘Ultimate Betrayal’

There was closure for some in knowing that Scott Peterson was on death row for the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor.

But that has all changed with news that Scott’s death sentence has been overturned.

[caption id="attachment_1002202533" align="alignnone" width="800"] MEGA[/caption] *Kristen* and *Greg Reed* were close friends with Laci and Scott Peterson.

They looked forward to sharing play dates and birthday parties with the Petersons, but they're still struggling with grief and confusion over the couple they thought they knew.

LACI PETERSON - THE AUTOPSY SECRETS THAT SENT SCOTT TO DEATH ROW Now, years after Laci’s dead body washed ashore along the San Francisco bay, the couple closest to the Peterson’s reveal why they believe Scott betrayed them.

There is much more to learn in the tell-all special, Scott Peterson: Ultimate Betrayal, which is set to air this Friday, August 28, on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide.

Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.