Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire, defense official says Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire, defense official says A U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential arson suspect following the massive fire that burned for days aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Cecelia Utnik RT @Kintu3: Arson suspected in Bonhomme Richard fire, defense official says https://t.co/IK0R9cKufa 23 seconds ago Cecelia Utnik Arson suspected in Bonhomme Richard fire, defense official says https://t.co/IK0R9cKufa 28 seconds ago 🏈🦡Mary Flores-Laws🦡🏈 RT @6NewsCTX: A senior defense official said arson is suspected as the cause of a fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richa… 2 minutes ago REPUBLICAN RT @komonews: Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire https://t.co/rZWjXIIVTm 5 minutes ago The Tribune 🇨🇦 Defence official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire https://t.co/mX2ziecRD2 via @WellandTribune 9 minutes ago Larry Nelson RT @NavyTimes: Arson suspected as cause of fire on Navy ship Bonhomme Richard, defense official says https://t.co/HWGq3qfeQV https://t.co/5… 11 minutes ago KRBC News Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire in California, defense official says https://t.co/CE5oXZCykn 15 minutes ago KCENNews A senior defense official said arson is suspected as the cause of a fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonh… https://t.co/Sxw7Qrd0or 25 minutes ago