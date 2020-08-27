Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate.

Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium.

The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.