Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate.
Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium.
The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s transfer business is far from complete as hetold fans they can “relax” over the future of captain Pierre-EmerickAubameyang. The Gunners have signed playmaker Willian on a free transfer fromChelsea, while also spending a reported £22million initial fee on Lilledefender Gabriel Magalhaes.
A look ahead to Arsenal’s 2020-21 season as Mikel Arteta embarks on his firstfull season in charge. The Spaniard won the FA Cup, but improving on adisappointing 8th place in the Premier League will be the priority.
Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.
Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.
