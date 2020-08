Bette Midler Says She Went Too Far Mocking Melania Trump | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 minutes ago Bette Midler Says She Went Too Far Mocking Melania Trump | Billboard News Bette Midler said she went too far in mocking Melania Trump's accent this week, and apologizing for a tweet in which she called the former model an "illegal alien." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend