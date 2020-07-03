Global  
 

Work underway to clean-up an area in Clinton

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Work underway to clean-up an area in Clinton
Of the remnants "of hurricane laura".

"work is underway"..

To take down a couple of "dil-apidated buildings" in clinton.

"vermillion county councilman" "john michael major"..

And his father..

Bought a property along state road-"163".

They want to continue to help clean-up the city.

And..

They're using "their own money" for the project.

You can see in this video..

"crews" were "removing trees" and "tearing down a building this morning".

"the mayor of clinton says"..

"1-63" is a main way into the city.

It's been "a goal"..

To get the area "looking nicer".

////// ////// "helps us as people come into clinton see that things are getting down.

It's just an example of what can get done when people work together.

It's great i think."

/////// "the major family"..

Did "the major family"..

Did simila work "in recent years".

Coming-up at "6"-o'clock..

You'll hear from them..

On why they feel




