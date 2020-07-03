Work underway to clean-up an area in Clinton
Of the remnants "of hurricane laura".
"work is underway"..
To take down a couple of "dil-apidated buildings" in clinton.
"vermillion county councilman" "john michael major"..
And his father..
Bought a property along state road-"163".
They want to continue to help clean-up the city.
And..
They're using "their own money" for the project.
You can see in this video..
"crews" were "removing trees" and "tearing down a building this morning".
"the mayor of clinton says"..
"1-63" is a main way into the city.
It's been "a goal"..
To get the area "looking nicer".
////// ////// "helps us as people come into clinton see that things are getting down.
It's just an example of what can get done when people work together.
It's great i think."
/////// "the major family"..
Did "the major family"..
Did simila work "in recent years".
Coming-up at "6"-o'clock..
You'll hear from them..
On why they feel