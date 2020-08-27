Crews from Mass. heading to Gulf Coast to provide aid after hurricane
Veteran first responders from Massachusetts are on the ground or en route to the Gulf Coast.
They'll spend the next couple of weeks trying to save and rebuild lives.
NEXT TWO WEEKS SAVING REBUILDINGLIVES.WHEN FEMA’S MASS TASKFORCE 1HITS THE ROAD, YOU KNOW DISASTHAS STRUCK SOMEWHERE.WE CAUGHT UP WITH THE TASKFORCEABOUT 7 HOURS INTO THEIR 30 HOSTRAIGHT THROUGH DRIVE TOLOUISIANA, WHERE THIS SPECIAIZEDTEAM WILL HIT THE GROUND READYTO SAVE LIVES.LAURA’S WRATH MEANS THE TASKFORCE WILL MOST CERTAINLY BENEEDED FOR STRUCTURE COLLAPSESAND WATER RELATED RESCUES.