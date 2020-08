Damage from Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:43s - Published 8 minutes ago

A quick look at some of the damage in Lake Charles, Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.

WE’RE CONTINUING WE’RECONTINUING OUR COVERAGE OFDAMAGE FROM HURRICANE LAURA.

OURPRODUCER DAION BREWER WHO ISFROM LOUISIANA HAS PICTURES FROMFRIENDS AND FAMILY WHO ARE THERERIGHT NOW.THIS IS IN LAKE CHARLESLOUISIANA.

RESTAURANTS,BUSINESSES, AND HOMES ALLDESTROYED.

MANY PEOPLE WHO LIVEIN THE AREA WERE EVEN ASKED TOWRITE THEIR SOCIAL SECURITYNUMBERS ON A SHEET OF PAPERINSIDE A ZIPLOCK BAG AND PLACEIT IN THEIR POCKETS.

JUST INCASE THEY WERE FOUND DEAD.

