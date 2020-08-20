Investigation Underway in Union County After 19-Year-Old Passes Away

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

An investigation is currently underway in Union County, Kentucky, after an altercation on Monday led to the death of a 19-year-old Sturgis man.

Of union county where deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to the death of a 19 year old.

Right now there is a massive scene in morganfield where the suspect chase hogan is believed to be hiding in a cornfield.

44news reporter tyler druin spoke with the victim's mother about her heartbreaking loss.tyler.

What can you tell us?

This is the very spot where that altercation took place in tonight the family of 19- year-old dawson stevens is demanding justice.

"i remember he left, just being himself, it was just another normal day, he was the most loved person i could think of, he has a bubbly personality, he always smiling, always happy and loved by everybody" around 530 monday night kristie brasher received a phone call no parent wants to receive.

"all i know is three men brought him down here, picked him up and slammed his head in the concrete continuously until he was non responsive" her 19-year-old son dawsun stevens had been life flighted to evansville- after a deadly fight at coffee park- in union county - "it doesnt make sense there is no reason for this to have happen, no reason at all" sisters - brittany and sidney morgan- wee with the 19 year old before the violent attack took place - "we started to call the cops after everything happen, after chase started freaking out that he did that" "when chase realized what he did, he started freaking out, they all did, they didn't know what to do" "why would you do this, why, just give me answers, why, why do you feel he deserved this, please turn yourself in, thats all want, is justice served" deputies say theye exhausting all resources to track down whoever is involved "mr. chase hogan is our primary suspect at this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest, we have contacted the marshal's service so they can help us find mr. hogan" 44news obtained this text message from victims girlfriend - - the suspect chase hogan- he wrote the woman - apologizing for his actions.

"if mr. hogan is listening and sees this, it would be in your best interest to contact us at the sheriffs office" "two, i just had two boys, and they're my world and now hes gone, nothing is going to replace him" as for the 19 year old victim---- an autopsy was performed earlier thursday afternoon, in sturgis, tyler