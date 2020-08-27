The Babysitter Killer Queen Movie

The Babysitter Killer Queen Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school.

But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Directed by McG starring Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, Helen Hong release date September 10, 2020 (on Netflix)