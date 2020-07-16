Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil Rights expert: Uncomfortable with athletes' protests? Good

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Civil Rights expert: Uncomfortable with athletes' protests? Good

Civil Rights expert: Uncomfortable with athletes' protests? Good

Christopher Miller, senior director of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, wasn’t surprised to hear about the backlash to the Reds' decision to cancel their game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Regardless of if you take a knee, whether you raised a fist, whether you march in the street, there will never, ever be a form of protest that white supremacy will sanction,” Miller said, paraphrasing Black history scholar and author Kellie Carter Jackson.

“So therefore, regardless, you are not going to make people happy.”


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Civil Rights expert, Reds pitcher say discomfort is part of the point [Video]

Civil Rights expert, Reds pitcher say discomfort is part of the point

Athletes of all colors and genders have used sport as a platform for various forms of political protest since at least the 1800s. They’ve faced public scoldings the whole time — and Wednesday..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:29Published
Protesters take legal action against San Diego County law enforcement agencies [Video]

Protesters take legal action against San Diego County law enforcement agencies

Claims and lawsuits filed against San Diego County law enforcement agencies allege unnecessary use of force during recent protests.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:06Published