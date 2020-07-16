Civil Rights expert: Uncomfortable with athletes' protests? Good

Christopher Miller, senior director of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, wasn’t surprised to hear about the backlash to the Reds' decision to cancel their game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Regardless of if you take a knee, whether you raised a fist, whether you march in the street, there will never, ever be a form of protest that white supremacy will sanction,” Miller said, paraphrasing Black history scholar and author Kellie Carter Jackson.

“So therefore, regardless, you are not going to make people happy.”