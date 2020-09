Did roofer facing fraud charges lie on his state license application? Regulators want to know.



Roofer James "Jim" Kenton with Tennessee Metal Roofing already faces home improvement fraud charges in Nashville and now state regulators confirm they're taking another look at his state home.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Pensioner finally completes 20-year-old cross-stitch of periodic table after having more time during lockdown



A pensioner finally completed his cross-stitch of the periodic table that he started two decades ago - after concentrating on it during the coronavirus lockdown. Retired chemistry teacher Martin.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:14 Published on July 24, 2020