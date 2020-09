Vail Resorts announces winter safety plan for guests amid COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:15s - Published 3 weeks ago Vail Resorts announces winter safety plan for guests amid COVID-19 pandemic On Thursday morning, Vail Resorts announced its safety plan for the 2020-2021 ski and snowboard season, while also noting that only those with the Epic Pass can visit Vail Resorts locations until early December, when the mountains will open to everybody else. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ski-Mojo Europe RT @skimagonline: Get caught up on what the season will look like for Epic Pass holders here. https://t.co/uCtvyGsmBU 4 days ago QuipmoSnow skimagonline: Get caught up on what the season will look like for Epic Pass holders here. https://t.co/ppXuEQ0veE 4 days ago SKI Magazine Get caught up on what the season will look like for Epic Pass holders here. https://t.co/uCtvyGsmBU 4 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Vail Resorts Announces New Safety Measures For Skiers



Vail will welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the mountain this year with new safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Included among them is guests must wear face coverings on the mountain and.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago