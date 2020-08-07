HS Football on Thursday 1

Global  
 

Walker valley.

Star quarterback javin burke is done for the year with a torn labrum, which he suffered last week in the bears season opener.

Burke appeared in good spirits before the kick.

He certainly faired better than some of these stuffed dolls.

C-j hardy has chuckie doll by the hair.

And of course walker valley fans show no respect for teddy bears.

Bradley central missed javin burke in the first quarter.

Mustangs kyler charda with an 8-yard tackle for a loss.

Walker valley's first series.

Tucker pope bobbles the snap.

Spins out of trouble.

Then flings it.

Brody swafford with the backwards catch, and he falls in for the touchdown.

How bout that.

7-0 walker valley.

First snap of the second quarter.

Pope takes the snap and scoots in for the score.

14-0 walker valley.

Later in the quarter.

Bradley punting from their own end zone.

That's dangerous.

Winston hicks the block.

And kole hall falls on it for the touchdown.

Walker valley goes up 21-0.

Mustangs bench was hoppin..

But bradley central is still the stangs daddy.

They took the walker valley punch and rallied for a 37- 34 victory.

Silverdale at home against polk county.

Game was tied 7-7 at the break.

Seahawks got the ball to start the second half.

Turner junkins to cameron bowen, who spins free and goes in for the touchdown.

14-7 seahawks.

Polk county fumbled the kickoff and silverdale recovered.

First snap after the turnover.

Junkins to bowen again, who makes the grab at the one.

Seahawks in business.

Connor delaschmitt trots in for the score.

P-a-t was no good, so it's 20-7.

Polk county to punt.

And colton rice with the leap and block.

Ben bambrey with the scoop.

And he's going to score.

Scoop and score to make it 27-7.

Everything going the seahawks way.

After stopping the wildcats on fourth down, silverdale with the hand-off to delaschmitt.

Nice hole.

Good cut-back.

Shakes a tackle.

Next stop the end zone.

That made it 34-7.

Silverdale rolls to a 40-14 victory.

First win for new seahawks coach mike connor.

Elsewhere on the gridiron, east hamilton at soddy daisy.

They moved the game for weather and then the game was delayed by weather.

Go figure.

First play for the hurricanes jaundrick bullard on the loose.

He out races the trojans.

A 75 yard touchdown run!

7-0 east ham.

Later it's third and goal for the hurricanes.

Haynes eller to bullard.

He's got his second touchdown of the night.

Hurricanes were up 14-0 at the half.

They were just as good in the second half.

East hamilton




