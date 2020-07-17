Bars to close in 6 Iowa counties

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 days ago

Iowa governor kim reynolds taking drastic steps to slow the spread of coronavirus.

She's shutting down bars in black hawk ?

"* dallas ?

"* joh ?

"* linn ?

"* polk and story counties.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live with a closer look at the new order.

Xxx george the doors are still open and taps are still running here in mason city ?

"* but it's a different story in those six counties you just mentioned.

The areas being singled out are where iowa's institutions of higher learning are located.

The bars and nightclubs will remain shuttered until september 20th.

In johnson county, over half of the new covid cases are in young people ?

"* same goes for story county, where it's nearly 70 percent.

Closer to home, winnebago county, home of waldorf university is not included in the closure order.

I spoke with one waldorf junior from california who tells me he can i think it's a safe decision, due to the fact that people are coming back to school, so everyone coming back to school, people are coming from different states around the country so i think it's a good decision.

The order took effect at 5 p?

"*m.

Restaurants in those 6 impacted counties must stop serving alcohol after 10 p?

"*m.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.

Reynolds says she's willing to take further steps if large parties