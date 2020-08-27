Pre-production vehicles of the new Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster embark on extensive road tests

Global  
 

The next generation of the legendary SL Roadster is going back to its roots, which lay in motorsport back in 1952.

Mercedes-AMG, as the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz AG, has fittingly taken on the task of overall vehicle development for the reinterpretation of the legendary roadster.

Following extensive digital development steps, test stand runs and simulator trials the new sports car is now entering a scheduled phase of wide-ranging dynamic driving tests – thus far at the Group's own Test and Technology Centre in Immendingen – and now also on public roads in some cases.


