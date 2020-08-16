Unfortunate that Delhi CM's order for doubling COVID testing needed MHA approval: Satyendar Jain

While speaking to media in the national capital on August 28, Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, spoke on doubling COVID-19 testing in Delhi.
He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave instructions to double the COVID-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so.
I am happy that after my letter, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified and cleared it and I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon." "Home Ministry should first see COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, UP and rest of India, then talk about managing Delhi.
This is unfortunate that despite Delhi CM's approval for doubling the testing, the order had to be cleared by MHA also," Satyendar Jain added.
The coronavirus pandemic has seen many EU countries closing borders, potentially misapplying the rules of the Schengen visa-free travel area. Berlin is proposing new ways of keeping Europe's borders open while assuaging concerns over health and safety.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, NEET-JEE examinations amid record 81,000 new cases, Delhi scientists developing faster and cheaper Covid testing method and more. Watch the full video for more details.
The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri late Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was also performed. Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the Covid-19 situation, his son Abhijit said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Aug 31. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.
As Covid-19 cases resurge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government was doing ‘aggressive testing’ and the aim was to ensure no case was left untraced. Jain said the government had sufficient stock of Covid-19 testing kits for 10-15 days, but it was procuring more from the market to meet the target of 40,000 tests per day. Jain added that the recent increase in number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi was due to various reasons, including patients from outside seeking treatment here, return of migrants who left Delhi during lockdown as well as increased testing. "Delhi has the highest rate of per million testing in the country. We are working on the strategy of aggressive contact tracing and testing and Corona will be completely checked if the strategy succeeds. After doubling the number of tests to 40,000 we will trace and test all the contacts of Covid-19 patients," he said. Watch the full video for more details.
In media briefing on August 31, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Till now 1,73,390 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Delhi and out of which 90% of cases have been recovered. In Delhi, we are putting a lot of emphasis on testing. We don't need any specific support from Centre as long as they are not objecting to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we are buying from the market. Like Union Health Minister said, I also hope COVID-19 pandemic ends till Diwali."
The guidelines for Unlock 4.0 are out. Delhi metro to resume from the 7th of September, as per govt officials. The Home Ministry has said there will be no lockdown outside containment zones without consulting the Centre. Reliance Retail adds Future Group's Retail Business to its shopping cart for Rs 24,713 crore. Watch the day's biggest headlines only on editorji.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on August 16 visited Hanuman Mandir in Connaught place on his birthday. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal offered prayers at the temple and took blessing from the lord. The Delhi CM turned 52 today. However, Kejriwal won't be celebrating his birthday this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others also paid homage to the former president. Pranab Mukherjee will be cremated in Delhi today. The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery. Watch the full video for more.
As devotees celebrated Onam amid Covid-19, President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the occasion. The President called the festival a ‘symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop’. PM Modi also greeted the entire nation on the occasion. “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health,” PM Modi tweeted. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on Onam. In Kerala, devotees visited temples following social distancing norms. Watch the full video for more.
Incessant rainfall in parts of Gujarat has disrupted normal life. Downpour has led to swelling of water bodies in various areas. Continuous downpour has also led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas of Vadodara. Water of Vishwamitri River has been entered into low lying areas. Around three people washed away in flooded river in Gujarat's Bhuj on August 31. On the other side, the water level of Ghee River in Dwarka's Khambhalia town has risen following heavy rainfall in the area.
Several low lying areas of Gujarat's Bharuch have been flooded after water from Sardar Sarovar Dam was released. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on standby. "Following heavy rainfall, 10 lakh cusecs of water has been released from Sardar Sarovar Dam. Two NDRF teams have been kept on standby," Bharuch's District Collector MD Modiya said.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat. The downpour in Dwarka city caused water-logging on roads which called for trouble for commuters taking the clogged roads. Khambhalia area of Dwarka severely affected by water-logging.
Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on..