Unfortunate that Delhi CM's order for doubling COVID testing needed MHA approval: Satyendar Jain

While speaking to media in the national capital on August 28, Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, spoke on doubling COVID-19 testing in Delhi.

He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave instructions to double the COVID-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so.

I am happy that after my letter, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified and cleared it and I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon." "Home Ministry should first see COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, UP and rest of India, then talk about managing Delhi.

This is unfortunate that despite Delhi CM's approval for doubling the testing, the order had to be cleared by MHA also," Satyendar Jain added.


