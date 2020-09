Notice Anything Different with Your Pet Since the Pandemic? Americans Are Seeing Behavioral Changes Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 weeks ago Notice Anything Different with Your Pet Since the Pandemic? Americans Are Seeing Behavioral Changes The pandemic has certainly caused nearly everyone to alter their behavior, but with many more staying at home, Zoetis Petcare found that pet owners are noticing their furry friends are acting differently too. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more