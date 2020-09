Extradition hearing for Ill. teen charged with homicide of 2 protesters delayed for 30 days

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 days ago

Teen charged in the homicide of two protesters in Kenosha did not appear in a Waukegan court Friday morning.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE, THE ILLINOISTEENAGER CHARGED WITH SHOOTINGAND KILLING TWO PEOPLE, ANDSERIOUSLY INJURING A THIRDLATE TUESDAY NIGHT... WAS INCOURT FOR THE FIRST TIMETODAY.

HIS VICTIMS WERE INKENOSHA PROTESTING THE POLICEDEATH OF JACOB BLAKE.RITTENHOUSE ALLEGEDLY CAME TOKENOSHA WITH A RIFLE TOPROTECT PROPERTY FROM BEINGLOOTED.

OUR RYAN JENKINS HASMORE ON WHAT HAPPENED IN COURTTHIS MORNING.A WARNING -- SOMEOF THE VIDEO YOU'RE ABOUT TOSEE IF GRAPHIC...RJ: 17-YEAR-OLD KYLERITTENHOUSE WILL REMAIN INCUSTODY IN ILLINOIS FOR NOW-WITHOUT BOND- HIS ATTORNEYTHIS MORNING ASKING TO DELAYTHE STATUS OF EXTRADITIONHEARING FOR 30 DAYS -- THEFRIDAY MORNING COURT HEARINGLASTED JUST A FEW MINUTES...1:20 By the request of thedefense and motion defendant,based on their request, I willcontinue the matter.

ANDNOTICEABLY ABSENT ... 17-YEAR-OLD KYLE RITTENHOUSE --WHO WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO APPEAR... HIS ATTORNEY, ASSISTANTPUBLIC DEFENDER JENNIFERSNYDER , ASKING FOR THEEXTENSION SO THAT RITTENHOUSEAND HIS FAMILY COULD HIREPRIVATE ATTORNEY.

1:28 If wecould do 30 days your honor.1:33 We will set it for statusof extradition on Friday Sept25 at 9:00.

COURTCOMMUNICATION'S DIRECTOR LEEFILAS DESCRIBED WHAT WASSUPPOSED TO HAPPEN TODAY --AND WHAT áWILL HAPPEN NEXTMONTH.2:07 "He walks up anddecides whether or not hewants to waive his rights toan extradition hearing or ifhe wants to have anextradition hearing and if hewants to have an hearing..."THE TEENAGER IS CHARGED WITHFIRST-DEGREE RECKLESSHOMICIDE, WHICH COULD LAND HIMIN PRISON FOR UP TO 60 YEARS..AND HE'S CHARGED WITHFIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONALHOMICIDE TOO --WHICH COULDCARRY A LIFE-SENTENCE.HE'SALSO FACING 2-COUNTS OFRECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY,AND IS CHARGED FOR CARRYING ADANGEROUS WEAPON WHILE UNDERTHE AGE OF 18.<NAT OF CARSPASSING