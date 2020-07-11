Money Alert: Stock Market check in

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 weeks ago

A look at the current impacts to the economy

Stronger-than-expected rebound in consumer spending last month.

Plus -- the stock market is doing well.

Joining us now is ralph cole -- a certified financial analyst and director of equity strategy and portfolio management with ferguson wellman.

Thanks for being with us tonight.

.

--the stock market hit a new all-time high on the market.

Why did that happen?

--the biggest five stocks in the s&p have never been larger facebook, amazon, apple, microsoft and google ranging in size from $800 billion to $2.1 trillion.

Are they so big that they can weather any downturn, or does it mean smaller companies are that much more vulnerable?

--we've seen increased ordering of durable goods, meaning factories are ramping up production.

What might this mean for the economy moving forward?

--the republication convention ended last night.

Have you seen any bump in the market this week that may be related?

