west vigo itz 8-28-20

we had our first big rivalries of the season tonight in the wabash valley, as linton visited sulivan and north vermillion was at south vermillion..... terre haute south and northview were trying to pick up their first wins of the season and the state ranked wolves of parke heritage made their season debut after having to sit out last week....but we're going start our show with the third member of our sports 10 team in dominic miranda, who spent the evening with the west vigo vikings....

Perfect football weather here in late august.

West vigo was looking to stay perfect on the season and move to two and ohh after throttling pudue polytecnic week 1.

Not just that...they've won 5 straight against crawfordsvill e...and were trying to keep that streak alive as they kicked off their conference schedule.

West vigo traveled to crawfordsville to face the athenians.

First quarter...crawfordsville marches down the field on their first drive and it's capped off by this beautiful touchdown pass.

Right in the breadbasket.

26 yard score there from kaiden underwood to mikale willis.

Athenians up 6 nothing.

But the vikings answered the call on their first possession.

Nick lindsey finds cayden cinotto with the swing pass and the senior does the rest.

He takes it 35 yards down the sideline..before finally being brought down.

West vigo knocking on the door.

Lindsey can do it on the ground too.

He keeps it himself bounces off a tackler..

Stays on his feet...and bullies his way into the endzone for the 20 yard touchdown run.

Vikings take the lead 7 to 6.

This one went into halftime a tied up at 14.

But west vigo controls the second half.

They win it by a final of 35 to 14 over crawfordsville improving to 2 and oh on the season.

Viking q-b nick lindsey threw for a buck 50 in the air and two total touchdowns.

He has a lot of eyes on him at w-t-h-i for a lot of reasons.

