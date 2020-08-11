Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 days ago

You almost can't put it into words how exciting it is for these kids to get back here and play,

Football is back in the Hawkeye state

Time since november, football is back and for fans, coaches and players ?

"*?

"* there's no place they'd rather be.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland was at osage where the green devils hosted rival saint ansgar.

He has the story of how excited fans are ?

"*?

Football is back in the hawkeye state.

Osage athletic director mike henson said it's only fitting their school to opens its season against its biggest rival saint ansgar.

"nothing better than a rivalry to start up the year.

Definitely the friendly rivalry when you're only 15 miles apart so this will be a good game."

Come opening kick off... fans are loud (cheers) cheering on their team.

Superfans izzy and grace schallock are eager to be close to the action.

"kind of shocked and very excited that we're somewhat back to normal and glad to see things back to normal."

Izzy's favorite part is something you'll find off the field.

"i like seeing my sister cheering.

Watch her and see her flip or watch football."

This isn't the football we're used to seeing.

Changes have been made to accommodate social distancing.

"twice during each quarter they're going to take a break, they're going to take a water break and sanitize the footballs."

"one of the things you'll find common this year is people wearing masks on the sidelines.

When it comes to the spectators in the stands, they're not required to wear masks, only recommended."

"every school in our conference has talked about slight differences in what they're going to require but most are either requiring or recommend masks when you're out there, try and social distance as best as you can."

Football may look different this year... but nothing beats friday night lights.

"it's nice to be back doing school and back to being normal and i hope it lasts."

In osage, zach gilleland, kimt news 3