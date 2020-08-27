'Leave militancy, join mainstream', Indian Army appeals to misled youth in J-K

Indian Army conducted a job fair and career counseling event for the educated unemployed youths of Gujjarpatti Lolab valley in Kupwara, a district in North Kashmir. The experts held intensive discussion and explained the importance of peaceful life with dignity. Interestingly, nine boys were given job offers by agencies and they will be placed all across the Kashmir valley in various sectors. "In order to prevail peace in the Valley, we have given job appointments to the nine youth in different sectors like hotel industry, Petrol Pumps, Cotton industries across India. This will help them lead a good life with their family," Mahajan told ANI. "We are very thankful that they have given us a good opportunity. We belong to a family that cannot afford things that they have provided us. This job opportunity will help our family to grow," Shabir Ahmad, a beneficiary said. Khurshid Malik, Member Block development Council, Sogam Lolab thanked Indian Army for the initiative and providing new opportunities to the youth of Kashmir.
Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Vida of an Army Dog Unit located in Northern Command and Sophie of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) were awarded with COAS Commendation Cards. According to the Indian Army, Vida was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground and Sophie, an explosive detection dog sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), thereby saving precious lives.
A huge crowd had gathered to pay respects to Sepoy Prashant Sharma, who was martyred in an encounter in Pulwama on Saturday. The braveheart’s mortal remains were brought to his native village in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. A guard of honour was given to the martyr and people from the area had also gathered to pay tribute to the martyr. Sepoy Prashant Sharma was injured during the gunfight in Pulwama and had later succumbed to his injuries. Three terrorists had also been eliminated during the gunfight on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced ex-gratia of 50 lakh rupees to the family of the braveheart. Additionally, a government job will also be provided to a family member of the martyr. UP government is also considering naming a road in Muzaffarnagar after Sepoy Prashant Sharma. The 23-year-old had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Indian Army in 2016 and was serving with 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion when he made the supreme sacrifice. Watch the full video for all the details.
Wreath laying ceremony of ASI Babu Ram was performed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on August 30. He lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Aug 29. 3 terrorists were killed in encounter that broke out in Srinagar.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 27 met 5 trainee IPS officers of 72 Rashtriya Rifles. He interacted with the officers in the meeting. CM Soren extended his best wishes to the young trainee IPS officers