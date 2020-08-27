'Leave militancy, join mainstream', Indian Army appeals to misled youth in J-K

Brigadier Ajay Katoch of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles appealed misguided youth who recently joined terrorism to come back to mainstream in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I would like to appeal that youth who have joined terrorism recently, should surrender.

We will provide all kinds of assistance in their surrender and also in leading and living a normal life thereafter," said Brigadier Ajay Katoch