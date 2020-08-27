Democrats Terrified Of Kenosha

The protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have thrown a wrench into the 2020 Presidential race.

The issue of racism has ignited a powder keg in the middle of al already volatile election year.

Black Lives Matter protests have gone nationwide.

Support for Biden against Trump spiked nationwide over the summer.

Now Biden's lead has ebbed.

His advantage is down to around 8 points nationally.

CNN reports his lead is less in the states he likely needs to take if he wants to win the electoral college.

In Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon the protests have turned to violent riots.

According to a PBS/NPR/Marist poll the percentage of Americans who see the protests as "mostly legitimate" fell from 62% in June to 53% in August.

The percentage who believe them mostly people acting unlawfully rose from 28% to 38%.

Support for Black Lives Matter has fallen back and opposition has risen, as noted by FiveThirtyEight's Perry Bacon.

A Marquette University poll showed the net favorability rating of BLM declined from +33 points among likely voters in June to +10 points in August.

The net approval rating (approval - disapproval) for the protests fell from +27 points to -1 point during the same time period.

Democrats are worried that escalating violence in Kenosha could lead voters to abandon Democrats, who support the protestors.