Notting Hill Carnival goes online for 2020

The boss of Notting Hill Carnival has urged revellers to stay off the streetsthis weekend as the event moves online for the first time in its 54-yearhistory. Interviews with Matthew Phillip, Samantha Bryant, Nadine Bryant,Don-E.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned people not to attend unlicensed music events over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.
For the first time in its 54 year history, the carnival would not take its usual form and will be moved entirely online due to the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Notting Hill Carnival will be moving online this year after the event wasforced to cancel its street party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Forthe first time in its 54-year history, the west London summer staple will bestreamed over four channels online over the bank holiday weekend next month,between August 29 and 31.
Addressing demonstrators who took to the streets across Europe, including in Berlin, Paris and London, on Saturday (August 29) in protest against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director General Tedros warned: "The virus is real, it's dangerous, it moves fast and it kills."
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.
