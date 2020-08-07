Notting Hill Carnival goes online for 2020

Global  
 

London’s largest-ever street party is not going to be stopped by Covid-19,just adapted.

This year all the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnivalwill be found online, instead of the streets of west London.

For the firsttime in its 54-year history, the party will be streamed over four channels,between August 29 and 31.

Notting Hill Carnival is considered one of Britain'sbiggest cultural events.


