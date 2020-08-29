Back-to-school giveaway during pandemic Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published 1 day ago Back-to-school giveaway during pandemic Back-to-school events are different in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are many people out of jobs, but most school districts are starting the year virtually. That being the case, thousands of people picked up school supplies Saturday at Swope Park, while staying in their cars. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN THE MIDST OF APANDEMIC, BACK TOSCHOOL EVENTS ARDIFFERENT THIS YEAR.NOT ONLY ARE MANYPEOPLE OUT OF WORK "BUT FOR MOST SCHOOLDISTRICTS"THEY ARESTARTING THE YEARVIRTUALLY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTING NICKSTARLING SHOWS US ADIFFERENT KIND OFGIVEAWAY.-"Hi how are you doing? Good,one family? Two families,okay"THE RAIN DIDN'T KEEP AFLOOD OF CARS AWAYFROM PICKING UP SCHOOLSUPPLIES.11:30:45Bethany Greeson, come to event.We have some niece andnephews for some schoolsupplies and food for home.VOLUNTEERS QUICKLYPACKED CARS WITHFOODHANDSANITIZERMASKSINTERNET HOTSPOTS...ANDBACKPACKED FILLED WITHSUPPLIES...David Butler, volunteerwith the coronavirus going omost people unfortunately isnot working or anything so if Ican be able to provide thembackpacks to help the citycouncilwoman I'm glad to beable to do that.AND FOR THETEACHERSPPE AND GIFTCARDS.Terrell Abernathy, volunteerUrban CoreTo give to make sure that theteachers don't have to comeout of their pocket, resourcesso we're giving them extramoney.THE WAY THIS IS LAIDOUT-IT'S ESSENTIALLY ADRIVE THRU SERVICE-ALLTHE FAMILIES GOTHROUGH THE DIFFERENTSTATIONS TO PICK UPTHEIR ITEMS-AND JUST TOSHOW YOU HOW GREATTHE NEED IS-CARS HAVEBEEN LINED UP BACK TOBACK LIKE THIS FORHOURS.Ryana Parks-Shaw,CouncilwomanIt is a large event, but thattells you how great the need ishere in Kansas City.KCMO COUNCILWOMANRYANA PARKS-SHAWORGANIZED THIS MASSIVEGIVE AWAYRyana Parks-Shaw, CouncilwomanUnfortunately the pandemichas really showed us howthere's a digital equity issuehere in Kansas City. It hacreated challenges for ourteachers, for our students forour families and our schoolsand we are seeking to try toprovide support to all of thosthings and we are doingeverything out here today, inthe rain.IT'S SUPPLIES THATOTHERWISE MANYCOULDN'T AFFORDASSOME IN THIS LINE AREFINANCIALLY IMPACTED BYCOVID-19.Frankie George, came to eventI'm keeping them at home soit helps out a tremendousamount especially being out ofwork and everything its just socrazy.Maxine Richards, came to event.Kids being at home is vemuch stressful really with allthe extra expenses of havingthem at home so this is verymuch appreciated.





