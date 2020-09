Las Vegas boy makes gift bags for sanitation workers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 weeks ago Las Vegas boy makes gift bags for sanitation workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND HE LOVES SANITATIONTRUCKS.HE'LL OFTEN WAIT OUTSIDE ONTRASH DAY TO GIVE WATER ANDSNACKS TO THE WORKERS ON HISROUTE.HE AND HIS FAMILY DECIDED THEYCOULD DO MORE FOR THE MEN ANDWOMEN WORKING THROUGH THEPANDEMIC - WHO DON'T GET ASMUCH RECOGNITION AS THE OTHERS.THEY DECIDED TO PUT TOGETHERDOZENS OF GIFT PACKS - AS ATHANK YOU FOR ALL THE HARDWORK.AND THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS LIKEDTHE IDEA SO MUCH, THEY HELPEDPAY FOR IT.0-11THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS GAVEJUSTYN A ONE THOUSAND DOLLARGRANT.THE GIVEAWAY WAS TODAY AT THEREPUBLIC SERVICES CHEYENNETRANSFERSTATION.RIGHT NOW ACCUSED OFSEVERE NEGLECT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Las Vegas boy receives national attention for his gratitude



A Las Vegas valley boy who loves sanitation workers is being recognized on the national level! You may remember 5-year-old Justin Boomah. 13 Action News first introduced you to him last month for.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago Little boy puts together thank you bags for sanitation workers



A young boy in the valley is showing his love for those workers during the pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago