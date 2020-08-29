Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Delhi metro to resume from Sept; Reliance Retail buys Future Group's Business

The guidelines for Unlock 4.0 are out.

Delhi metro to resume from the 7th of September, as per govt officials.

The Home Ministry has said there will be no lockdown outside containment zones without consulting the Centre.

Reliance Retail adds Future Group's Retail Business to its shopping cart for Rs 24,713 crore.

