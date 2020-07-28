Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open

Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open

Andy Murray says he 'started to believe' he could compete once more at thehighest level of tennis with each week that passed following hip surgery, ashe speaks ahead of the US Open.

He had surgery to insert a metal hip inJanuary 2019.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andy Murray Andy Murray British tennis player

Murray preparing for 'weird' experience at US Open

 Andy Murray says he is preparing for the "weird" experience of playing at the US Open without any fans.
BBC News

Konta to face Watson in US Open first round

 Britain's Andy Murray will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round, while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson meet in an all-British match.
BBC News

Murray to play Nishioka & Konta faces Watson at US Open

 Britain's Andy Murray will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round, while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson meet in an all-British match.
BBC News
Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League [Video]

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League

Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:39Published

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask to U.S. Open, More Tributes Planned

 Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka wore a Breonna Taylor tribute mask to her 1st round match at the U.S. Open on Monday ... and says she's got more tributes planned...
TMZ.com

Naomi Osaka wears Breonna Taylor mask at U.S. Open

 "It's quite sad that seven masks isn't enough for the amount of names," Osaka said
CBS News

Osaka using US Open as platform for activism

 Naomi Osaka arrived on court for...
WorldNews

US Open: Djokovic ready to embrace pressure as he advances to second round

 New York: Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one..
WorldNews
Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open [Video]

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second round.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Winning start for Andy Murray in US Open build-up

Britain's Andy Murray made a triumphant ATP comeback Saturday, defeating Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (8/6),...
Mid-Day - Published

Andy Murray topples Zverev to reach Last 16

Britain's Andy Murray notched his first win over a top-10 player in more than three years on Monday,...
Mid-Day - Published

US Open: Andy Murray preparing for 'weird' experience

Andy Murray says he is preparing for the "weird" experience of playing at the US Open without any...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19 [Video]

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:49Published
Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries [Video]

Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries

Former champions Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray handed wildcards for the U.S. Open singles.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:58Published
Allegheny County Courthouse To Remain Open [Video]

Allegheny County Courthouse To Remain Open

The Allegheny County courts will remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:46Published