Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open
Andy Murray says he 'started to believe' he could compete once more at thehighest level of tennis with each week that passed following hip surgery, ashe speaks ahead of the US Open.
He had surgery to insert a metal hip inJanuary 2019.
Konta to face Watson in US Open first round Britain's Andy Murray will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round, while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson meet in an all-British match.
BBC News
5 days ago
Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second round. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970
Britain's Andy Murray made a triumphant ATP comeback Saturday, defeating Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (8/6),...
Mid-Day - Published
1 week ago
Britain's Andy Murray notched his first win over a top-10 player in more than three years on Monday,...
Mid-Day - Published
1 week ago
Andy Murray says he is preparing for the "weird" experience of playing at the US Open without any...
BBC Sport - Published
1 day ago
